BitShares (BTS) Price Hits $0.0100 on Top Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $29.95 million and approximately $442,848.23 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001919 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002477 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001041 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,990,442 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

