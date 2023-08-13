BITICA COIN Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.70 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 111% higher against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $703.76 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00020225 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013927 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,399.67 or 1.00034319 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.15205512 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $26.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

