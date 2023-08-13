Bitcoiva (BCA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $367,998.36

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $135.51 million and $367,998.36 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for about $8.45 or 0.00028735 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,389.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.90 or 0.00775451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00122377 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017989 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.45235024 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $396,931.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

