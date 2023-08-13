Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $68,097.01 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.04518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.35740287 USD and is up 4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $65,905.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

