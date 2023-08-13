BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Tops $29,446.42 on Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $29,446.42 or 1.00027014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $365.69 million and approximately $435,578.29 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00020368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013914 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002233 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

