Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Up 150.0% in July

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Birks Group by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Birks Group in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Birks Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Price Performance

BGI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. 10,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,467. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

