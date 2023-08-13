BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioPlus Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in BioPlus Acquisition by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,124,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 135,001 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $10,732,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $8,152,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 3,677.8% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 783,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 762,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Performance

BIOS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,780. BioPlus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

