Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Update

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Biophytis Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 104,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,166. Biophytis has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Biophytis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Biophytis Company Profile

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

