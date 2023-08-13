BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,412 shares during the period. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 17.45% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ BVXV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

