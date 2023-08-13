Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the July 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Biofrontera Stock Performance

BFRI traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $10.35. 45,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,584. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.40). The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 49.46% and a negative return on equity of 109.94%. Research analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Biofrontera

About Biofrontera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 41.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 55.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the second quarter worth $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

