BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Receives $15.33 Average PT from Analysts

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCABGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BioAtla from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BioAtla by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BioAtla by 2,552.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioAtla stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. BioAtla has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCABGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioAtla will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

