Beta Wealth Group Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,950,000 after buying an additional 15,629,573 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,328,000. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,904,000. Flagstone Financial Management bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,645,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,167,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.42. 474,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,876. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

