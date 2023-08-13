Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 5,591 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF accounts for 1.2% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 620.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,325. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $410.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $43.33.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

