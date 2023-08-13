Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 53,173 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,173 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 41,328 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1,586.2% in the 1st quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 132,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 125,103 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,500,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 202,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 33,401 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 280,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $44.64.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.