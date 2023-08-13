Beta Wealth Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,589 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after buying an additional 1,189,288 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.15.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $4.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,395,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,668. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $89.40 and a 52 week high of $149.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.83 and its 200 day moving average is $122.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

