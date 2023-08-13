Beta Wealth Group Inc. Invests $227,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.5 %

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,489,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,321. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,992 shares of company stock worth $2,116,582 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.