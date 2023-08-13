Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $489,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.44. 5,904,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,685,576. The firm has a market cap of $272.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.07, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.22 and a 200 day moving average of $110.10. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

