Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $454,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $562.96. 1,043,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,932. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $540.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

