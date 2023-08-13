Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,047.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.35. 1,570,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,556. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.83. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $71.40.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.