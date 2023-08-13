Beta Wealth Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 308.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,631 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,868,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,014. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.74.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

