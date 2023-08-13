Beta Wealth Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VHT traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $248.34. The company had a trading volume of 278,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,171. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $220.50 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.15.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.