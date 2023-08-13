Beta Wealth Group Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,978,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.56.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

