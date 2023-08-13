Beta Wealth Group Inc. Acquires 1,351 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,652,000 after buying an additional 1,227,667 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,970,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after buying an additional 738,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after buying an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,626,000 after buying an additional 471,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.75. The stock had a trading volume of 265,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,907. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $66.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $1.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.