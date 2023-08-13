Benchmark Increases Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $125.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $110.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $126.64.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $190.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ju Jin sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,746 shares of company stock worth $1,200,485 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.9% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 110,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

