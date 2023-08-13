BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 558 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,340,000 after purchasing an additional 134,870 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504,325 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,127,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,983,000 after acquiring an additional 363,399 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

TFC opened at $31.73 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.