BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,953 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Pfizer by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,609,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,868,532. The company has a market capitalization of $203.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

