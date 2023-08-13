BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 247 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Unilever by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $51.93 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.89.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.