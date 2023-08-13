BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,008 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.79. 14,344,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,631,270. The company has a market cap of $219.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.