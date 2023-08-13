BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $756,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 129,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 22,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $177.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.