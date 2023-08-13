BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $165.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.54 and its 200-day moving average is $166.35. The stock has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.