Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Update

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Barco Price Performance
Shares of BCNAF remained flat at $22.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. Barco has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $30.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94.
About Barco
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barco
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.