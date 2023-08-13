Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Update

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Barco Price Performance

Shares of BCNAF remained flat at $22.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. Barco has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $30.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94.

About Barco

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in Belgium and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, and custom medical displays; rear-projection, and LED and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; wireless conferencing and presentation systems; and medical platforms, such as skin imaging, digital operation, and medical advice equipment.

