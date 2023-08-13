Barclays Boosts Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $6.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Groupon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $3.40 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

GRPN opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Groupon has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The coupon company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $121.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.84 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 523.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Groupon will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Groupon by 12,902.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Groupon by 228.9% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth about $57,632,000. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in Groupon by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 89,495 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 40,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Groupon by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

