Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TBBK. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $38.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52.

In related news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $100,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,762,261.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,226 shares of company stock valued at $338,143 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 59,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

