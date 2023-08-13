Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,900 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 1,081,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 199.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

BBAJF stock remained flat at $2.94 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,215. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36.

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

