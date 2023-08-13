Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Short Interest Up 173.7% in July

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 173.7% from the July 15th total of 898,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 988,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph J. Rice purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $84,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Banc of California by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 186,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 67,993 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Banc of California by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BANC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BANC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,293. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $786.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

