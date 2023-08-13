Balancer (BAL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.85 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for about $4.27 or 0.00014491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $219.77 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 58,517,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,516,525 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

