Balancer (BAL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.60 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. Balancer has a market cap of $220.95 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can now be purchased for about $4.29 or 0.00014596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 58,530,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,529,906 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

