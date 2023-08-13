B. Riley Cuts Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target to $18.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on APLE. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of APLE opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,649,000 after acquiring an additional 452,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,090,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,785,000 after purchasing an additional 793,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,696,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,860,000 after purchasing an additional 254,813 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,558,000 after purchasing an additional 66,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,341,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after buying an additional 322,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

