AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMIW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMIW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Trading Up 8.0 %

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 17,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,811. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.