Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Avinger Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AVGR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.58. 199,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,182. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Avinger had a negative net margin of 208.86% and a negative return on equity of 6,767.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avinger will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 target price on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

