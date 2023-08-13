Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Down 27.0% in July

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Autoneum Price Performance

ATNNF remained flat at $165.87 during trading on Friday. Autoneum has a 12 month low of $165.87 and a 12 month high of $165.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.87.

Get Autoneum alerts:

Autoneum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automobile manufacturers. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.