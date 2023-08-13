Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ATDRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 700 ($8.95) to GBX 720 ($9.20) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($7.80) to GBX 670 ($8.56) in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 405 ($5.18) to GBX 473 ($6.04) in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $599.67.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

Shares of ATDRY remained flat at $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. 41,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.0141 dividend. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also

