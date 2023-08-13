Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,030,000 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the July 15th total of 29,320,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Aurora Innovation Stock Performance
AUR traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,449,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,707,606. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $92,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,288.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,807,585 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,483 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $1.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Innovation
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.