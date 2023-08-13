Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,030,000 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the July 15th total of 29,320,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

AUR traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,449,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,707,606. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $92,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,288.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,807,585 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,483 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,653,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 373,280 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

AUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $1.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

