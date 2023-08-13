Audius Hits Market Capitalization of $211.45 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Audius has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $211.45 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,194,342,391 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,106,620,023 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

