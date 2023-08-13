Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Update

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 182,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 1.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 209,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,701. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. Atour Lifestyle has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $29.40.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

See Also

