Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ATMU opened at $23.54 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.87 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 101,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Atmus Filtration Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.