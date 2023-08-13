Atlas Wealth LLC Sells 2,152 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Atlas Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC owned about 1.04% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 985.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 34,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 19,447 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock remained flat at $33.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 39,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,738. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $363.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

