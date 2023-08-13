Atlas Wealth LLC Sells 1,817 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Atlas Wealth LLC reduced its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF comprises about 1.0% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 637,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,591,000 after buying an additional 539,604 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,696,000. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 98,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 89,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,074. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $466.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.