Atlas Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTR)

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Atlas Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.76% of IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 145,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 42,748 shares during the period.

IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.58. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,654. IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $48.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59.

IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (ULTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of ultra-short maturity investment grade bonds. ULTR was launched on Jul 31, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

