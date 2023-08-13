Atlas Wealth LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Atlas Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,657 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 270,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,775. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

